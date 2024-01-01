digital india
American Businesses Are Struck By India's Digitalization, Says Jaishankar
External affairs minister said about the US-India relationship that it is of great capability and potential, and there is still a lot of room for it to grow
Narendra Modi Launches Multiple Digital Initiatives To Boost Startups
The Prime Minister said that India wants to become chip maker from chip taker and aims to reach at $300 billion in the electronics manufacturing sector
B2B E-commerce In 2021: Accelerating Digital India
While B2C e-commerce will ensure accessibility to the last person standing, B2B e-commerce will enable manufacturers to ensure availability and affordability of goods by optimizing the supply chain
The Fall and Rise of Hindi Chinni, Bhai Bhai App Relations
While the Chinese applications were crushed, Indian saw gold rush! To know more we spoke to founders of popular Indian apps that are serving as an alternative to popular Chinese apps
CamScanner Banned: 5 Indian Alternatives That Will Sort Your Scanning Work
If you were using CamScanner and you need a replacement that can do the same job or even better. Entrepreneur India brings you a list of five made-in-India application for your document, photo, receipt scanning
Chinese Apps Ban: Here Are Five Indian Alternatives You Must Download
The ban of 59 Chinese apps has opened gates for homegrown apps. While you are missing Tik Tok, we bring you a list of five Indian alternatives that you can try
How the Industry is coping with the CBDT Mandate for Businesses to Accept Digital Payments
The move to promote the adoption of digital payment modes among the huge merchant base in India was driven by the government's march towards achieving the digital economy and becoming a less-cash economy
This Social Commerce Start-Up Is Creating a New Way To Shop For Bharat
Jaipur-based DealShare is a platform that runs on an idea similar to China's Pinduoduo-bringing together the best deals on several products to those in the middle- and low-income segment.
UPI Maintains its Growth, Achieves New High with 1.32 Billion Transactions
The number of transactions in February grew by 1.4 per cent from 1.30 billion transactions in January
These Fintech Apps Are Making Digitization Easier For SMEs In India
In the Union Budget 2020, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the turnover threshold for auditing will be raised from INR 1 crore to INR 5 crore for MSMEs who carry less than 5 per cent of their business transactions in cash
Building For Digital Bharat: This Start-Up Wants To Help the Next 400 Mln Users Transact Online
Mall91 offers a social commerce platform that combines live videos, social gaming, social content, voice, and messaging to help users outside of big cities reap the benefits of e-commerce.
Rajiv Gandhi –The Father of Information Technology & Telecom Revolution of India
5 ways the former Indian Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of a modern India
Successful Implementation of E-Pharmacy in Rural India
E-Pharmacy improves purchaser's comfort and access, this will above all advantage endless old-age patients living in family units, and patients who are not in a condition to go out to discover a drug store
Will the Employment Rise With Digital India? 79% Metro Citizens Say Yes!
What & what shouldn't be on government's agenda for digital India