digital india

Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?
Health

Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?

Universal Healthcare Coverage is a noble idea, and every human being deserves the right to quality medical attention, regardless of their ability to pay
Ameera Shah | 4 min read
How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018
FinTech

How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018

The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read
Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?
Job Creation

Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?

In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp
Budget2018

Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp

Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Regulatory Changes to Augment Hiring in 2018
Trends

Regulatory Changes to Augment Hiring in 2018

More organizations are recognizing the importance of implementing employee engagement strategies to retain employees
Nicolas Dumoulin | 3 min read
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?
Clothing

What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?

Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Puneet Gupta & Amber Gupta | 4 min read
Is India Progressing towards Improved Healthcare in 2018?
Healthcare

Is India Progressing towards Improved Healthcare in 2018?

A major change that the diagnostics sector needs to see in 2018 is in the area of empathy towards patients
Ameera Shah | 3 min read
Why E-Courts Can be a Solution for Generation Next In India
courts

Why E-Courts Can be a Solution for Generation Next In India

The courts in India are burdened with a large number of pending cases and a whopping number of new cases are being fed into the system every day.
Virender Jeet | 5 min read
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India
EdTech Startup

How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India

Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
Amit Kapoor | 4 min read
Digital Cess –The Right Move at the Wrong Time
Digitization

Digital Cess –The Right Move at the Wrong Time

Official statistics indicate an 80% increase in the value of digital transactions in 2017-18, with the total amount expected to touch INR 1,800 crore, according to the ministry of information technology
Ajay Adiseshann | 4 min read
