digital india
Workforce of the Future
Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce
We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
Health
Will Universal Health Coverage Ever See the Light of Day?
Universal Healthcare Coverage is a noble idea, and every human being deserves the right to quality medical attention, regardless of their ability to pay
FinTech
How Fintech Companies are Eyeing Huge Growth Opportunities After Budget 2018
The allocations made in this year's budget are clearly indicative of how integral new-age fintech start-ups have become to the Indian economy
Job Creation
Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?
In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
Budget2018
Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp
Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education
Trends
Regulatory Changes to Augment Hiring in 2018
More organizations are recognizing the importance of implementing employee engagement strategies to retain employees
Clothing
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?
Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Healthcare
Is India Progressing towards Improved Healthcare in 2018?
A major change that the diagnostics sector needs to see in 2018 is in the area of empathy towards patients
courts
Why E-Courts Can be a Solution for Generation Next In India
The courts in India are burdened with a large number of pending cases and a whopping number of new cases are being fed into the system every day.
EdTech Startup
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India
Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
Digitization
Digital Cess –The Right Move at the Wrong Time
Official statistics indicate an 80% increase in the value of digital transactions in 2017-18, with the total amount expected to touch INR 1,800 crore, according to the ministry of information technology