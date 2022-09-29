American Businesses Are Struck By India's Digitalization, Says Jaishankar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, has said that American businesses are struck by how much more digital India has become and there is a broad sense of overall appreciation of the ease of doing business in the country.

"American businesses are struck by how much more digital India has become, how effectively the government is practicing digital delivery, what a change that has been in startups and innovation, and how much more enthusiastic students and young innovators are. A lot of positive reference to the drone policy, to the change of labor laws to the production linked incentive policies," said Jaishankar in a statement.

During the Washington DC visit, Jaishankar held two separate luncheons with corporate sector leaders organized by US India Business Council ad US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). During the luncheon with USISPF, president Mukesh Aghi presented the USISPF's coffee table book titled, 'We The People', chronicling the US-India story of 75 years, to Jaishankar. The USISPF is dedicated in creating the most powerful strategic partnership between the US and India.

Jaishankar's four-day official trip to the American capital included an interaction with diaspora, meeting with American counterpart secretary of state Antony Blinken, Defense secretary Lloyd Austin, commerce secretary Gina Raimondo, national security advisor Jake Sullivan and five lawmakers including Senator Mark Warner and Congressman Ami Bera.

Jaishankar also said about the US-India relationship. According to him both the countries have recognized that it is a relationship of great capability and potential and there is still a lot of room for it to grow.

"If you look at the India-US relationship, it is not a narrow relationship only devoted to each other's bilateral gains. Our relationship today impacts the rest of the world, definitely does the Indo-Pacific," said Jaishankar by offering India's help to the US to address the issue of massive American visa backlogs.