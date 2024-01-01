Digital lending
India Gives Hope For Future, Bill Gates Meets RBI Governor
Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to witness the progress made in various areas including climate change
RBI Issues FAQ On Digital Lending Guidelines
The RBI clarified that having a physical interface with customers will not enable lenders to bypass regulations for digital lending
Fintechs Will Fuel Digital Lending Over Traditional Lending By 2030: Report
The research reportedly highlights that the next 100 million customers are likely to have a vastly different profile and expectations than those currently in place
Lighthouse Canton Leads Venture Debt Funding Round Of INR 15 Crore For LoanTap Group
As part of the funding, LoanTap has received one of the first cheques for its unique digital lending platform, LTFLoW
RBI's Receives Around 13,000 Complaints Against Banks and NBFCs
With the piling grievances of financial customers, RBI receives complaints under its new scheme
RBI Releases Most Anticipated Digital Lending Guidelines
The new guidelines will be applicable to all the financial institutions that extend digital loans
How Different Trends Are Driving the Fintech Revolution In India
This newfound focus on the financially backward entities in the market has triggered a wave of innovation in the finance industry
Changing Fintech Landscape And Customer Expectations
The rise of fintech players, better user experience and innovative product solutions are acting as a catalyst that will further push digital adoption in India
Building a Healthy Credit Culture Through Tech
Kreditbee is a digital lending platform that provides instant personal loans to salaried individuals and the self-employed
Want A Loan? Now Xiaomi Has Something For You
Mi Credit, at present, services 1,500 pin codes across the country, and the company aims to expand its availability to all pin codes by the end of the current fiscal year.
Here's How Digital Lending Platforms are Changing the Ecosystem for MSMEs
Uncertainty and delay in loan disbursement, high processing fees, lock-in periods, preclosure charges make access to credit near impossible to many entrepreneurs. FinTech firms are disrupting the borrowing space
Why Digital lending is a Game Changer for MSMEs
Studies anticipate 15x growth in digital lending to MSMEs by 2023, owing to rapid digitization and access to easier, cheaper credit facilitated by digital lending companies
#5 E-money Lenders that are Altering the Lending Business in India
Online loan providers have eased the lives and young Indians are enjoying its benefits
Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative
Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs
What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?
MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government