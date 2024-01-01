Digital lending

News and Trends

India Gives Hope For Future, Bill Gates Meets RBI Governor

Bill Gates is currently on a trip to India to witness the progress made in various areas including climate change

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

RBI Issues FAQ On Digital Lending Guidelines

The RBI clarified that having a physical interface with customers will not enable lenders to bypass regulations for digital lending

News and Trends

Fintechs Will Fuel Digital Lending Over Traditional Lending By 2030: Report

The research reportedly highlights that the next 100 million customers are likely to have a vastly different profile and expectations than those currently in place

News and Trends

Lighthouse Canton Leads Venture Debt Funding Round Of INR 15 Crore For LoanTap Group

As part of the funding, LoanTap has received one of the first cheques for its unique digital lending platform, LTFLoW

News and Trends

RBI's Receives Around 13,000 Complaints Against Banks and NBFCs

With the piling grievances of financial customers, RBI receives complaints under its new scheme

News and Trends

RBI Releases Most Anticipated Digital Lending Guidelines

The new guidelines will be applicable to all the financial institutions that extend digital loans

News and Trends

How Different Trends Are Driving the Fintech Revolution In India

This newfound focus on the financially backward entities in the market has triggered a wave of innovation in the finance industry

Finance

Changing Fintech Landscape And Customer Expectations

The rise of fintech players, better user experience and innovative product solutions are acting as a catalyst that will further push digital adoption in India

Technology

Building a Healthy Credit Culture Through Tech

Kreditbee is a digital lending platform that provides instant personal loans to salaried individuals and the self-employed

News and Trends

Want A Loan? Now Xiaomi Has Something For You

Mi Credit, at present, services 1,500 pin codes across the country, and the company aims to expand its availability to all pin codes by the end of the current fiscal year.

Technology

Here's How Digital Lending Platforms are Changing the Ecosystem for MSMEs

Uncertainty and delay in loan disbursement, high processing fees, lock-in periods, preclosure charges make access to credit near impossible to many entrepreneurs. FinTech firms are disrupting the borrowing space

Entrepreneurs

Why Digital lending is a Game Changer for MSMEs

Studies anticipate 15x growth in digital lending to MSMEs by 2023, owing to rapid digitization and access to easier, cheaper credit facilitated by digital lending companies

Finance

#5 E-money Lenders that are Altering the Lending Business in India

Online loan providers have eased the lives and young Indians are enjoying its benefits

Finance

Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative

Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs

News and Trends

What Do MSMEs Expect from General Elections 2019?

MSMEs have divided, so are their opinions on the government