Edtech Unicorn PhysicsWallah Welcomes Ex-Blinkit CFO Amit Sachdeva to Lead Financial Strategy
Sachdeva previously served as CFO at Grofers (now Blinkit), where he led financial operations until its acquisition by Zomato in 2022. His background includes leadership roles at IGT Solutions and Wipro, underscoring his expertise in corporate finance.
Physics Wallah Raises USD 210 Mn in Series B, Boosting Valuation to USD 2.8 Bn
With this fresh round of funding, Physics Wallah plans to aggressively scale its operations. It also aims for inorganic expansion, entry into the K-12 segment, enhanced content offerings, and potential mergers with community-driven education platforms.
EdTech Unicorn Physics Wallah Launches PW School of Startups to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs
The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.
EvolutionX Backs upGrad with INR 287.5 Cr Debt Financing
The money raised will be used by UpGrad for growth capital, covering operating costs, and other basic business needs.