Equirus Group
Equirus Partners with Industry Veteran Srinath Srinivasan to Launch INR 1,500 Cr Private Equity Fund
In addition to leading the new initiative, Srinivasan has also joined the Board of Equirus Wealth.
Equirus Launches Offshore Small-Cap Fund from GIFT City for Global Investors
With a minimum investment requirement of USD 150,000, the fund focuses on listed small-cap companies in India that exhibit strong fundamentals, scalable business models, and high growth potential.
Equirus Welcomes Credence Family Office in INR 100 Cr Deal to Strengthen Wealth Management Services
As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.
Amicus Capital Invests INR 125 Cr in Equirus Group for Undisclosed Stake, Federal Bank Partially Exits
The fresh funds will be used for capital expansion, technology investment, operational efficiency improvements, risk management, talent acquisition, and expanding the company's access to new networks for growth.