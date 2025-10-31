In addition to leading the new initiative, Srinivasan has also joined the Board of Equirus Wealth.

Financial services firm Equirus has announced a strategic partnership with Srinath Srinivasan, a seasoned private equity professional, to establish a late-stage private equity fund with a target corpus of INR 1,500 crore.

The fund will focus on mid-market growth investments in digitally driven, AI-enabled, and high-growth sectors such as consumer, financial services, industrial, and healthcare. It will seek significant minority stakes in promising companies, with the aim of accelerating value creation through strategic partnerships.

In addition to leading the new initiative, Srinivasan has also joined the Board of Equirus Wealth, strengthening the group's wealth and asset management capabilities. Equirus Wealth currently manages an assets under management (AUM) portfolio of INR 35,000 crore for its clients.

Under this new structure, Srinivasan will spearhead Equirus Alternatives, a division focused on expanding the group's asset management business. The team will identify high-potential, mid-market opportunities and build scalable investment platforms designed to create long-term value for investors.

Srinivasan brings over 35 years of experience, including 26 years leading private equity operations across India and Southeast Asia. Before joining Equirus, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF) for more than 14 years, managing two AIF-registered funds worth approximately USD 330 million. During his tenure, he oversaw 19 investments, of which 17 were successfully exited or listed, and led five IPOs between 2019 and 2024.

His investment record includes several prominent names such as Solar Industries Ltd, HBL Power Systems, Data Patterns, Divgi Torque Transfer Systems, Stanley Lifestyle, Senco Gold Ltd, Prince Pipes, Capital Small Finance Bank, and HomeLane.

He has also served on the boards of 16 companies across diverse industries and was part of the Executive Council of the India Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (IVCA) from 2016 to 2020.

Ajit Deshmukh, Managing Director of Equirus Group, said, "We are delighted to welcome Srinath to the Equirus family. His deep experience in scaling mid-market growth companies and delivering value for investors aligns with our vision of building a world-class financial services platform. His leadership will be instrumental in launching and scaling our new private equity fund."

Srinath Srinivasan commented, "Equirus' integrated presence across investment banking, wealth management, and asset management offers a powerful platform to support high-growth Indian businesses. I look forward to building a fund that partners with visionary entrepreneurs and delivers sustainable value for investors."