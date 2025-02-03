Equirus Welcomes Credence Family Office in INR 100 Cr Deal to Strengthen Wealth Management Services

As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Equirus Group, financial services firms, has announced a significant milestone in its journey to redefine wealth management. The firm has onboarded Credence Family Office, a trusted name in personalised wealth advisory, in a INR 100 crore transaction that reflects Equirus' commitment to holistic and client-first financial solutions. As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

This collaboration unites two industry leaders with complementary strengths. Equirus, with 17 years of experience, has completed over 285 transactions across M&A, private equity, IPOs, and structured finance, raising USD 12 billion. Backed by shareholders like the Jhunjhunwala family, Federal Bank, and Amicus PE Fund, Equirus has built a formidable reputation in investment banking, portfolio management, and institutional securities.

Credence Family Office, on the other hand, brings an impressive 14-year legacy of managing INR 8,000 crore in Assets Under Advisory for over 350 clients, including business leaders, first-generation entrepreneurs, and celebrities. With expertise spanning wealth management, tax planning, real estate advisory, and philanthropy, Credence has been a trusted partner for India's high achievers.

The transaction also marks the exit of TIW Private Equity, which had invested in Credence for six years. Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Family Office, will join Equirus' leadership, bringing deep expertise in the ultra-high-net-worth and family office segments. The partnership will leverage Equirus' extensive platform, including capabilities in investment banking, research, debt capital markets, and fund management, to deliver comprehensive, client-focused solutions.

Ajay Garg, Founder and Managing Director of Equirus Group, said, "Credence Family Office embodies the same client-first philosophy we hold dear. Together, we're poised to create a seamless ecosystem that nurtures and grows wealth for generations."

Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Family Office added, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Credence. Combining Equirus' scale with our personalized approach allows us to offer greater opportunities and support to our clients."

With this acquisition, Equirus Group's wealth assets under management will expand to INR 18,000 crore, supported by a 450-member team. This strategic move underscores Equirus' vision of building enduring value and trust for its clients.