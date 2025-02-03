Equirus Welcomes Credence Family Office in INR 100 Cr Deal to Strengthen Wealth Management Services As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ajay Garg, Founder and Managing Director of Equirus Group

Equirus Group, financial services firms, has announced a significant milestone in its journey to redefine wealth management. The firm has onboarded Credence Family Office, a trusted name in personalised wealth advisory, in a INR 100 crore transaction that reflects Equirus' commitment to holistic and client-first financial solutions. As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

This collaboration unites two industry leaders with complementary strengths. Equirus, with 17 years of experience, has completed over 285 transactions across M&A, private equity, IPOs, and structured finance, raising USD 12 billion. Backed by shareholders like the Jhunjhunwala family, Federal Bank, and Amicus PE Fund, Equirus has built a formidable reputation in investment banking, portfolio management, and institutional securities.

Credence Family Office, on the other hand, brings an impressive 14-year legacy of managing INR 8,000 crore in Assets Under Advisory for over 350 clients, including business leaders, first-generation entrepreneurs, and celebrities. With expertise spanning wealth management, tax planning, real estate advisory, and philanthropy, Credence has been a trusted partner for India's high achievers.

The transaction also marks the exit of TIW Private Equity, which had invested in Credence for six years. Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Family Office, will join Equirus' leadership, bringing deep expertise in the ultra-high-net-worth and family office segments. The partnership will leverage Equirus' extensive platform, including capabilities in investment banking, research, debt capital markets, and fund management, to deliver comprehensive, client-focused solutions.

Ajay Garg, Founder and Managing Director of Equirus Group, said, "Credence Family Office embodies the same client-first philosophy we hold dear. Together, we're poised to create a seamless ecosystem that nurtures and grows wealth for generations."

Mitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of Credence Family Office added, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Credence. Combining Equirus' scale with our personalized approach allows us to offer greater opportunities and support to our clients."

With this acquisition, Equirus Group's wealth assets under management will expand to INR 18,000 crore, supported by a 450-member team. This strategic move underscores Equirus' vision of building enduring value and trust for its clients.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

WeWork India Files Papers with SEBI for IPO

WeWork India Management Limited (WeWork India), the largest operator in the Indian workspace sector has recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

10 Books Tim Ferriss Thinks Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Looking for inspiration? Here are 10 of Tim Ferriss's favorite books for entrepreneurs.

By Emily Conklin
Business News

Google Is Offering a 'Voluntary Exit' For Some Employees After a Petition Signed by 1,400 Googlers Calls For Job Security

The buyouts apply to U.S. employees in Google's platforms and devices division.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Equirus Welcomes Credence Family Office in INR 100 Cr Deal to Strengthen Wealth Management Services

As part of the deal, Credence Family Office will take over Equirus Wealth's Family Office business, and the combined entity will be branded as Equirus-Credence Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Retiring the Hybrid Policy': Dell Issues a Strict Return-to-Office Mandate for Most Employees

Dell Technologies has around 43,000 employees in the U.S.

By Erin Davis