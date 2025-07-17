Equirus Launches Offshore Small-Cap Fund from GIFT City for Global Investors With a minimum investment requirement of USD 150,000, the fund focuses on listed small-cap companies in India that exhibit strong fundamentals, scalable business models, and high growth potential.

Equirus Asset Manager, part of the Equirus Group, has announced the launch of its latest investment vehicle, the 'Equirus Long Horizon Offshore Investments Fund.' Registered under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), the open-ended fund is based in GIFT City and is denominated in US dollars. It is tailored for global investors looking to tap into the long-term growth potential of Indian small-cap equities.

With a minimum investment requirement of USD 150,000, the fund focuses on listed small-cap companies in India that exhibit strong fundamentals, scalable business models, and high growth potential. The fund is benchmark-agnostic and adopts a bottom-up, research-driven approach, emphasising disciplined investing and earnings-based stock selection.

Sahil Shah, Chief Investment Officer at Equirus Asset Manager, highlighted, "India is entering a multi-decade growth cycle fueled by manufacturing momentum and a rising consumption-driven middle class. Small caps offer the most direct exposure to these trends. Our aim is to support high-quality businesses at pivotal stages in their growth journey."

The fund is structured to provide a tax-efficient gateway for global investors, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs). It draws on Equirus's established onshore investment strategy, which has delivered a compounded annual growth rate of 21.6 percent over more than eight years.

Ajaykumar Gupta, Chief Business Officer at Equirus Asset Manager, noted, "This fund is more than a financial instrument. It connects global investors to the next chapter of India's economic rise. As the country advances toward becoming a 10 trillion dollar economy, our fund offers a transparent and compliant structure for participating in that transformation."

Equirus's small-cap strategy is grounded in identifying companies capable of compounding earnings significantly above India's nominal GDP growth. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of 20 to 25 businesses, ensuring a balance between risk management and focused capital allocation.

As global interest in Indian equities increases, particularly in the under-researched small-cap segment, the new fund positions itself as a timely opportunity for long-term investors.
