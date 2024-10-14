The fresh funds will be used for capital expansion, technology investment, operational efficiency improvements, risk management, talent acquisition, and expanding the company's access to new networks for growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Private equity firm Amicus Capital has invested INR 125 crore in Equirus Group, a financial services company that was backed by the late Rakesh Jhunjunwala for an undisclosed stake.

The investment includes a mix of primary and secondary purchases, with private lender Federal Bank partially exiting its stake.

The new investors in Equirus Group include prominent figures such as Kishor Patil, Ajai Kumar, N Sivaraman, Yagnesh Dosshi, Krishna Jha, Anand Archak, Abhishek Goyal, Badri Mohapatra, Shankar Valiya, and Deepak Singhal, as per the PTI statements.

Equirus, which has had Jhunjunwala's support since its inception, provides a range of services, including investment banking, insurance broking, and asset management.

The fresh funds will be used to fuel capital expansion, invest in technology, enhance operational efficiencies, and strengthen risk management capabilities. The funds will also support talent acquisition and provide access to new networks for the company.

Mahesh Parasuraman, Partner and Co-founder of Amicus Capital Partners, said, "The Equirus platform offers life cycle solutions across the growth and wealth-creation journey of corporates and its stakeholders and is well positioned to take advantage of the India-growth story."

Ajay Garg, Managing Director of Equirus Group, added, "This partnership will provide us with fresh capital and insights as we pursue our vision of expanding our leadership in investment banking, deepening our presence in wealth and asset management, and leveraging technology for enhanced client outcomes."

The Federal Bank's Executive Director, Harsh Dugar, expressed confidence that the investment will accelerate Equirus' growth trajectory.