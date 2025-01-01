Eternal

News and Trends

Zomato Parent Eternal Infuses Fresh Capital into Blinkit with INR 600 Cr Investment

According to a regulatory filing sourced from the Registrar of Companies, the Blinkit board approved the issue of 3,733 equity shares at an issue price of INR 16,07,161 each.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Invests USD 25 Mn in Longevity Venture Continue Research

The initiative aims to explore scientific approaches to extend human life and improve overall health by studying ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness.

Zomato Parent Eternal Approves ESOP Grant Worth INR 224 Cr

Eternal, parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, approved 64 lakh stock options under its ESOP 2014, 2021, and 2024 plans, with a total grant value of INR 224 crore.

Zomato goes Eternal

Eternal will encompass four key businesses—Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure—driving its multifaceted growth and future expansion.