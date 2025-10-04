Eternal, parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, approved 64 lakh stock options under its ESOP 2014, 2021, and 2024 plans, with a total grant value of INR 224 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce firm Blinkit, has approved the grant of employee stock options (ESOPs) valued at INR 224 crore.

The decision was announced on Thursday following approval from the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as per filings with the stock exchanges.

The committee cleared 64,13,217 stock options under the ESOP 2014, ESOP 2021, and ESOP 2024 schemes.

The grant has been calculated at the National Stock Exchange opening price of INR 326.2 per share. Each option has been issued at an exercise price of INR 1 and is convertible into one fully paid equity share with a face value of INR 1. Altogether, the stock options represent 68,95,545 equity shares, inclusive of adjustments made under the ESOP structures.

As per the filing, options allotted under ESOP 2014 and ESOP 2021 can be exercised within a period of 10 years from the vesting date or 12 years from the date of listing, whichever is later. Options granted under the ESOP 2024 plan carry a 10-year exercise window from the vesting date.

This latest move follows earlier grants made by the company in the current financial year. In April 2025, Eternal granted stock options worth around INR 4.42 crore under ESOP 2014 and ESOP 2021. More recently, in July 2025, the company allotted 64.77 lakh options under the same plans, valued at about INR 168 crore.

The development comes at a time when Zomato is facing regulatory and operational adjustments. A recent ruling requires delivery fees charged by food delivery platforms to attract an 18 percent Goods and Services Tax. For example, a delivery charge of INR 40 now incurs an additional INR 7.20 in tax, raising the total to INR 47.20 unless the platform absorbs the cost.

Meanwhile, Zomato has raised its platform fee to INR 12 per order from INR 10 ahead of the festive season. The company has increased the levy in stages since introducing it at INR 2 in August 2023 to support profitability amid rising expenses.