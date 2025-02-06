You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a groundbreaking announcement, food-tech major Zomato revealed that it will change its name to Eternal Ltd, signaling a significant shift in its evolution from a food delivery service to a multi-dimensional tech company. The company's board approved the change, which is set to include an updated corporate website and a stock ticker transition from ZOMATO to ETERNAL, pending shareholder approval.

Deepinder Goyal, group CEO and Co-founder of Zomato, shared his thoughts in a letter filed with the BSE, explaining that the decision was spurred by the company's acquisition of Blinkit. "When we acquired Blinkit, we started using 'Eternal' internally to distinguish the company from the brand/app. Today, with Blinkit, we feel that something beyond Zomato is driving our future," Goyal said. He emphasised that the name "Eternal" carries both promise and paradox, representing a lofty goal of enduring success, yet rooted in the humility of acknowledging the company's limitations.

Goyal reflected on Zomato's journey, beginning as Foodiebay in 2007, noting how the company's accidental beginnings, driven by a desire to help people, have transformed it into one of India's top 30 listed companies. "I did not start Zomato to make money. I started it because I wanted to do something worthwhile with my life," he shared.

The name change is not just cosmetic. "This isn't just a name change; it is a mission statement," Goyal asserted. Eternal will now encompass Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure, with plans to build a lasting institution beyond its leaders. "We will endure, not because we are here, but because we need to get there," Goyal concluded.