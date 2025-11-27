According to a regulatory filing sourced from the Registrar of Companies, the Blinkit board approved the issue of 3,733 equity shares at an issue price of INR 16,07,161 each.

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has invested an additional INR 600 crore into its quick commerce arm Blinkit. The new infusion highlights Eternal's continued commitment to strengthening its non-food business at a time when quick commerce has become the main engine of growth for the group.

The latest infusion adds to a series of investments made over the past year. In June 2024, Eternal committed INR 400 crore to Blinkit and its entertainment subsidiary. Earlier in January, it invested INR 500 crore, followed by another INR 1,500 crore in February. With the most recent allocation, Eternal has deployed more than INR 2,600 crore in Blinkit during 2025.

The growing financial support reflects the increasing importance of Blinkit within the group. The quick commerce business contributed INR 9,891 crore in operating revenue, forming nearly 73 percent of Eternal's total revenue. In comparison, the food delivery unit generated about INR 2,485 crore. Blinkit's shift toward an inventory-led model, under which Eternal records the full value of goods sold, has helped boost topline numbers. However, this approach has kept profitability under strain.

The quick commerce industry is becoming more competitive as multiple players expand their reach. Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket's BB Now are scaling operations and adding new categories. Offline retailers are also entering the instant delivery space. Rising investments across the sector are expected to maintain pressure on margins, making continued capital support essential.

In related developments, Swiggy received approval to raise up to INR 10,000 crore through public or private channels. BigBasket's consumer business secured INR 200 crore in debt funding, and Zepto recently closed a USD 450 million round led by the California Public Employees Retirement System.