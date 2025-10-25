Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Invests USD 25 Mn in Longevity Venture Continue Research The initiative aims to explore scientific approaches to extend human life and improve overall health by studying ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepinder Goyal

Eternal founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has pledged USD 25 million from his personal wealth to expand his longevity-focused venture, Continue Research. The initiative aims to explore scientific approaches to extend human life and improve overall health by studying ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness.

Continue Research, launched about two years ago, functions as a research-driven platform rather than a traditional startup. It focuses on supporting scientists and entrepreneurs investigating fundamental questions in biology and developing health tracking technologies.

In a post on X, Goyal shared that the initiative is entirely self-funded and designed to support global researchers. He described it as a long-term effort to deepen the understanding of human biology and promote what he terms the "conscious evolution" of humanity.

Goyal stated that the mission is to enhance both lifespan and quality of life through continuous scientific inquiry. Continue Research will provide seed funding to early-stage teams working on ageing, health optimisation, and preventive wellness.

The platform intends to invest in projects that seek to slow or reverse aspects of biological ageing and help individuals maintain health for longer.

While Goyal remains at the helm of Zomato, Continue Research operates independently and marks his entry into the field of longevity and life sciences.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
News and Trends

Lenskart Secures INR 90 Cr from DMart Founder Radhakishan Damani Before Public Issue

The investment comes as the eyewear retailer prepares for its maiden public issue, which is expected to open for subscription next week.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

OpenAI's New Agent Changed the Game — Here's How Solopreneurs Are Turning It Into Profit

The autonomous worker that runs your content, outreach, and sales on its own

By Ben Angel
Leadership

How to Run a Business as an Introvert If You Don't Like Talking to People

You don't have to change who you are to succeed in business. You just need the right mix of coping mechanisms and intentional growth.

By Faturoti Kayode
Thought Leaders

50 Side Hustle Ideas to Make Extra Money in 2025

Do you need some extra cash? Here are 50 side hustles for making money on the side. From freelancing to selling products, find out how to earn extra income today.

By R.L. Adams