Eternal founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has pledged USD 25 million from his personal wealth to expand his longevity-focused venture, Continue Research. The initiative aims to explore scientific approaches to extend human life and improve overall health by studying ageing, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellness.

Continue Research, launched about two years ago, functions as a research-driven platform rather than a traditional startup. It focuses on supporting scientists and entrepreneurs investigating fundamental questions in biology and developing health tracking technologies.

In a post on X, Goyal shared that the initiative is entirely self-funded and designed to support global researchers. He described it as a long-term effort to deepen the understanding of human biology and promote what he terms the "conscious evolution" of humanity.

Goyal stated that the mission is to enhance both lifespan and quality of life through continuous scientific inquiry. Continue Research will provide seed funding to early-stage teams working on ageing, health optimisation, and preventive wellness.

The platform intends to invest in projects that seek to slow or reverse aspects of biological ageing and help individuals maintain health for longer.

While Goyal remains at the helm of Zomato, Continue Research operates independently and marks his entry into the field of longevity and life sciences.