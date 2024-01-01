Evolvence India

Rebel Foods Secures USD 210 Mn in Series G Funding Led by Temasek

The newly acquired funds will be used to expand Rebel Foods' global footprint, enhance its brand portfolio, and strengthen its omnichannel platform.

Lending Platform Moneyview Secures INR 250 Cr in Debt Funding

The funds raised will be allocated towards growth initiatives, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

RENEE Cosmetics Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B Round

Through all rounds to date, the Ahmedabad-based beauty brand has raised about USD 45 million in total.

Parsons Nutritionals Secures INR 700 Cr from Lighthouse

The Delhi-based company aims to deploy the fresh funds towards expanding the firm's manufacturing capacities across both existing and emerging product categories.