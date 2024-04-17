The Delhi-based company aims to deploy the fresh funds towards expanding the firm's manufacturing capacities across both existing and emerging product categories.

FMCG contract manufacturer Parsons Nutritionals announced that it has raised INR 700 crore from private equity fund Lighthouse Funds in its maiden private equity funding.

The round saw participation from co-investors of Lighthouse, along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC)—a member of the World Bank Group, Evolvence India, HDFC AMC's Fund of Funds, and other prominent family offices.

The RainMaker Group (TRMG) served as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

The company aims to use the fresh funds towards expanding the firm's manufacturing capacities across both existing and emerging product categories.

From its USD 425 million Lighthouse India Fund IV, Parsons is Lighthouse's third investment.

SS Mann, Chairman, Parsons Nutritionals, said, "As we continue to evolve as an institution, it was the right time to have a partner in Lighthouse on our next journey of growth. Their long-term vision and familial values perfectly match the DNA we have at Parsons. We look forward to this association."

Launched in 2002, Parsons Nutritionals specialises in the production of packaged food and beverages, including ready-to-drink mixes, biscuits, chocolates, confectionery, and malted beverages.

The company has now added personal care items like soaps and shampoos to its line of business.

With production facilities spanning across five states, the platform claims that it has established itself as a preferred partner for top Indian and international FMCG brands.

"On the back of strong tailwinds in the Indian manufacturing sector, we're focused on doubling down on our capabilities and replicating the deep partnerships with many more premier brands," Mann added.

"With years of manufacturing excellence underpinned by a strong focus on product quality, operational efficiency, and distributed manufacturing, Parsons is uniquely positioned to benefit from the macro tailwind of increased consumption and outsourcing trends. This investment fits well into our long-term thesis of consumer products getting more organised, more branded, and more premium," said Sachin Bhartiya, Co-Founder and Partner of Lighthouse Funds.