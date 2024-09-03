The funds raised will be allocated towards growth initiatives, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

Bengaluru-based lending platform Moneyview is set to receive a significant financial boost, securing INR 250 crore (approximately USD 30 million) through private debt placements. This marks the first major debt infusion for the company in three years, reflecting its growth and expanding market footprint.

According to internal documents accessed by Entrackr, Moneyview's board has approved a special resolution to issue non-convertible debentures totaling INR 250 crore.

The funds raised will be allocated towards growth initiatives, working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

In parallel with this debt round, Moneyview is on the verge of becoming a unicorn, with plans to raise USD 50-60 million in a forthcoming funding round. This round is expected to draw interest from both new and existing investors, including Apis Partners, Accel Partners, and Evolvence India, with whom discussions are already in advanced stages.

To date, Moneyview has raised around USD 190 million, including a USD 75 million Series E round led by Apis Partners. The company's valuation was pegged at USD 900 million during its last equity round, inching closer to the coveted USD 1 billion mark.

Major stakeholders include Accel with 22.28% and Tiger Global with 12%, while co-founders Puneet and Sanjay Agarwal hold a combined 24% stake. Ribbit Capital, Apis Partners, Winter Capital, and Evolvence are other notable investors in Moneyview.

Founded in 2014, Moneyview offers a wide range of financial services, including personal and home loans, credit cards, and loans against property. The company has also made significant strides through its NBFC, Whizdm Finance, disbursing loans worth INR 1,2000 crore in its decade-long journey, solidifying its presence in the fintech sector.