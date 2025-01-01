Federal Bank
Federal Bank Opens Applications for Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships 2025–26
The last date to apply online for the scholarship is December 31, 2025.
TVS Capital Funds Appoints Shyam Srinivasan as Senior Advisor and Operating Partner
With over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, Srinivasan brings expertise in institutional growth, digital transformation, and financial governance.
Amicus Capital Invests INR 125 Cr in Equirus Group for Undisclosed Stake, Federal Bank Partially Exits
The fresh funds will be used for capital expansion, technology investment, operational efficiency improvements, risk management, talent acquisition, and expanding the company's access to new networks for growth.
Federal Bank Welcomes KVS Manian as New MD and CEO
Manian, a seasoned banking professional, brings over 25 years of experience from Kotak Mahindra Bank.