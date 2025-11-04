The last date to apply online for the scholarship is December 31, 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Federal Bank has invited applications for the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2025–26.

The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students from economically weaker sections who aspire to pursue professional and higher education.

The scholarship is open to students admitted on merit to the first year of selected professional courses such as MBBS, BDS, BVSc, BE, BTech, BArch, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture, and MBA or PGDM (full-time).

Eligible candidates must be natives of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, or Telangana.

The program also extends to dependent wards of martyred Armed Forces personnel and students with speech, vision, or hearing impairments enrolled in recognised undergraduate or professional courses.

Selected students will receive full reimbursement of tuition and other educational expenses up to INR 1 lakh per year during the regular course period. Additionally, they may receive support for a computer or tablet, with reimbursement up to INR 40,000 for a laptop and INR 30,000 for a tablet within the annual limit.

Rajanarayanan N, Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank, said, "Education opens doors, bridges divides, and shapes a future where talent, not circumstance, defines success. This scholarship ensures that bright young minds have the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to the nation's progress."

Applications can be submitted online through the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship Portal by December 31, 2025.