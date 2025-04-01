With over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, Srinivasan brings expertise in institutional growth, digital transformation, and financial governance.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has announced the appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as a Senior Advisor and Operating Partner. With over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, Srinivasan brings expertise in institutional growth, digital transformation, and financial governance.

Previously, as Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank for 14 years, Srinivasan led the bank's national expansion, enhanced its digital banking capabilities, and strengthened asset quality. His leadership helped Federal Bank evolve into a nationally recognised financial institution, achieving sustained growth and stakeholder value.

Welcoming him to the team, Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, stated, "With the launch of our fourth fund, TVS Capital is sharpening its focus on control investing and transformational growth. Shyam's vast experience in financial services and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we partner with businesses to scale into IPO-ready institutions."

As Senior Advisor and Operating Partner, Srinivasan will provide strategic direction and operational expertise to TCF's portfolio companies, particularly in financial services and technology-driven businesses. His role will further support TVS Capital Funds' mission of building resilient, future-ready enterprises.

TVS Capital Funds, a leading private equity fund manager with a 17-year legacy, focuses on financial services and technology sectors, managing approximately INR 5,000 crore across its third and fourth funds.