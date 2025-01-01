FincFriends
FincFriends Raises INR 313 Cr Debt Funding
The latest round saw participation from several lenders including Grow Money, Incred Financials, Kisan Dhan and Shine Star.
FincFriends Raises INR 41.5 Crore in Debt Funding
The company plans to use the latest funding to scale its digital credit offerings for underserved borrowers across categories via its flagship lending platform, RupeeRedee
FincFriends Raises INR 98.5 Cr Debt Funding to Scale Digital Lending via RupeeRedee
The fresh funds will be used to deepen its operational reach, enhance technological infrastructure, and introduce new personal credit products tailored to underserved consumers with limited access to formal credit.
Digital Lending Platform RupeeRedee's NBFC arm FincFriends Secures USD 7.8 Mn Led by InCred Finance and Grow Money Capital
The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds for its expansion and product portfolio. A portion of the funds will also be used to "amplify" the NBFC's credit portfolio, increase its customer base, and expand operations into emerging countries.