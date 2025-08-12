The company plans to use the latest funding to scale its digital credit offerings for underserved borrowers across categories via its flagship lending platform, RupeeRedee

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) FincFriends has raised INR 41.5 crore (approximately USD 5 million) in debt funding during the first quarter of FY 2025–26 from its existing investors. This follows a previous debt raise of INR 98.5 crore (USD 11.5 million) in the fourth quarter of FY 2024–25.

The company plans to use the latest funding to scale its digital credit offerings for underserved borrowers across categories via its flagship lending platform, RupeeRedee. The round saw participation from IBL Finance Limited, Moneywise Financial Services Private Limited, Usha Financial Services Limited, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd., Realtouch Finance Private Limited, and UC Inclusive Credit Private Limited (UCIC).

"This funding brings us a step closer towards our mission to democratize credit access for underserved segments," said Artem Andreev, CEO of FincFriends. "With the continued trust of our lending partners and investors, we are confident that RupeeRedee will play a transformative role in reshaping digital lending in India."

FincFriends operates with a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, leveraging technology to deliver instant, secure, and fully digital loan disbursement. The company says it aims to address the financing needs of borrowers often excluded from traditional credit channels.

Founded in 2017 and registered with the Reserve Bank of India, FincFriends provides personal loans through digital platforms designed for ease of access and quick processing. Its digital-first model is positioned to benefit from increasing fintech adoption and deeper internet penetration across India.