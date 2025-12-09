The latest round saw participation from several lenders including Grow Money, Incred Financials, Kisan Dhan and Shine Star.

Gurugram-based NBFC FincFriends Private Limited has raised INR 313 crore in debt funding between August and November 2025 to accelerate the growth of its digital lending operations through its platform RupeeRedee.

The latest round saw participation from several lenders including Grow Money, Incred Financials, Kisan Dhan and Shine Star.

In August 2025, FincFriends had also raised INR 41.5 crore in debt funding as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its digital lending capacity.

The company said the fresh capital will be used for onward lending, helping it widen access to credit for underserved customers in tier II and tier III markets. The funding will also support its plan to scale operations in emerging markets and strengthen digital credit delivery.

Artem Andreev, CEO of FincFriends said, "This latest funding reflects the continued confidence of our lending partners in our digital-first model and vision of financial inclusion. The funds will help us expand RupeeRedee's footprint across India's emerging markets and enhance credit accessibility for customers who remain outside the traditional banking ecosystem."

Founded in 2017, FincFriends is an RBI registered NBFC that offers unsecured digital personal loans of up to INR 2 lakh. Through RupeeRedee, the company uses technology driven credit assessment to deliver quick and transparent financing solutions.

FincFriends counts Indian digital lending platforms such as KreditBee, CASHe, MoneyTap and NIRA as competitors.