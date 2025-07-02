FincFriends Raises INR 98.5 Cr Debt Funding to Scale Digital Lending via RupeeRedee The fresh funds will be used to deepen its operational reach, enhance technological infrastructure, and introduce new personal credit products tailored to underserved consumers with limited access to formal credit.

FincFriends Private Limited, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), has successfully closed a debt funding round worth INR 98.5 crore (USD 11.5 million) in the fourth quarter of FY25.

The capital infusion is set to drive the company's mission to expand its digital lending capabilities through its digital platform, RupeeRedee.

The funding round included INR 54.5 crore raised from leading NBFCs and INR 44 crore via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). Key participants in the round included IBL Finance Limited, Incred Financial Services Limited, Real Touch Finance Limited, Shine Star Build-Cap Private Limited, and Western Capital Advisors Private Limited.

FincFriends said the funds will be used to deepen its operational reach, enhance technological infrastructure, and introduce new personal credit products tailored to underserved consumers with limited access to formal credit.

"This funding marks a strategic milestone in our journey to enable accessibility of responsible credit across India," said Artem Andreev, CEO of FincFriends. "With the valuable trust of our investors, we are positioning our brand to deepen our reach, strengthen fintech infrastructure, and develop personalised credit solutions to address the financial realities of underserved communities."

Launched in 2017, FincFriends has built a strong reputation for offering quick, secure, and fully digital financial solutions to individuals facing urgent or unforeseen financial needs. The company uses advanced data analytics to streamline loan disbursement and minimize risk.

Its digital arm, RupeeRedee, has emerged as a key player in bridging India's credit gap. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, RupeeRedee aims to build a financially inclusive ecosystem for millions who remain outside the purview of traditional banking services.

"With increasing digital penetration and a higher fintech adoption rate across India, platforms like RupeeRedee are crucial in enabling financial empowerment," Andreev added. "This partnership between innovation and capital allows us to better serve borrowers and scale our impact."
