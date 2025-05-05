Flipkart Ventures
Rukam Sitara and Flipkart Ventures Back Xportel
The fresh capital will be used to expand Xportel's technology capabilities, bolster its operations and sales teams, and onboard a broader network of exporters.
Flipkart Ventures and DPIIT Launch Flipkart Tourism Challenge to Boost Travel-Tech Innovation
Applications for the challenge are currently open and will close on May 5, 2025. The winning startup will receive an INR 2.5 lakh cash prize, mentorship from Flipkart leaders, and a potential spot in the Flipkart Leap Ahead accelerator — which offers up to USD 500,000 in seed funding.
Flipkart Ventures Selects Five Startups for Third Cohort of Flipkart Leap Ahead
The latest cohort includes Xportel, Factors.ai, Expertia.ai, Bharat Krushi Seva, and Visa2Fly—startups with groundbreaking solutions across e-commerce logistics, AI-driven marketing intelligence, talent acquisition, agritech, and travel tech.
Theater, Mytek Innovations, and ReCircle Raise Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.