The initiative offers equity investments of up to USD 500,000, along with structured mentorship from Flipkart leaders, industry experts, and venture partners.

Flipkart Ventures has announced the launch of Flipkart Leap Ahead 4.0, the latest edition of its accelerator program aimed at supporting early-stage startups in India.

This year's focus includes AI-native startups, drone technology firms, and companies enabling quick commerce. The program seeks to foster innovation that supports India's evolving digital economy.

Since its inception in 2022, Flipkart Leap Ahead has backed startups like Dopplr, Livwell, Rightbot, Saara, and FlexifyMe. These startups have reportedly scaled with strategic guidance and have secured additional funding.

By launching Leap Ahead 4.0, Flipkart reinforces its ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and creating scalable solutions for India's rapidly expanding internet user base, targeting the next 500 million online consumers.