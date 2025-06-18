The fresh capital will be used to expand Xportel's technology capabilities, bolster its operations and sales teams, and onboard a broader network of exporters.

Xportel, a tech-first platform focused on enabling Indian businesses to go global, has secured funding in its ongoing seed round from Rukam Sitara and Flipkart Ventures. Additional participation came from Venture Catalysts and prominent angel investors from the trade-tech and logistics sectors.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Xportel's technology capabilities, bolster its operations and sales teams, and onboard a broader network of exporters. Funds will also support marketing initiatives and product innovation, particularly in automating compliance workflows, customs documentation, and post-shipment tracking to streamline the export process.

Founded in 2023 by Anshul Mahindru, Darpan Lamba, and Sanchit Narang, Xportel provides a full-stack platform for Indian SMEs and digital-first brands to manage end-to-end export operations—from opportunity discovery and documentation to logistics and compliance. The company aims to make international selling as seamless as domestic commerce.

"We're building Xportel to make exports as easy as domestic selling for Indian businesses," said Sanchit Narang, Co-founder of Xportel. "This partnership is a huge boost to our mission of putting Indian products on every global shelf."

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner of Rukam Sitara, remarked, "Xportel's vision of simplifying and digitizing exports directly aligns with India's ambition to become a global export powerhouse. We are excited to partner with them in building a cross-border trade ecosystem that is inclusive, intelligent, and truly scalable."

With this investment, Rukam Sitara reaffirms its commitment to high-impact early-stage ventures that drive New India's global ambitions and unlock growth opportunities for underserved markets.