You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of Flipkart, has announced the selection of five innovative startups for the third cohort of Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA), its flagship startup accelerator program.

Building on the success of the previous two cohorts, this edition introduces startups driving advancements in AI and tech based enablement.

The latest cohort includes Xportel, Factors.ai, Expertia.ai, Bharat Krushi Seva, and Visa2Fly—startups with groundbreaking solutions across e-commerce logistics, AI-driven marketing intelligence, talent acquisition, agritech, and travel tech. Each of these startups will receive equity investments of up to USD 500,000, along with a tailored mentorship program designed by a global consulting firm.

FLA provides strategic mentorship from Flipkart leaders across business, product, technology, and finance, helping startups refine their models and scale in highly competitive markets. The program culminates in a demo day, where startups showcase their progress and secure further investment opportunities. Participants were selected based on business model viability, market traction, growth potential, and vision, with a strong emphasis on solving real-world challenges.

Lubna Ahmed, Vice President and Head of Flipkart Ventures, said, "Through Flipkart Leap Ahead, we continue to act as a driving force in India's startup landscape, fostering innovation and providing early-stage companies with the capital, mentorship, and strategic network they need to succeed. By nurturing these startups, we aim to shape the future of technology and entrepreneurship in India."

Since its inception, Flipkart Ventures has supported more than 20 startups across deep tech, fintech, health tech, generative AI, and sustainability. The Flipkart Leap Ahead program exemplifies Flipkart's dedication to nurturing groundbreaking technology and strengthening India's startup ecosystem.

Recently, Flipkart Ventures signed an MoU with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to invest in and empower tech startups across India. This initiative further aligns with Flipkart's long-term vision of driving innovation and expanding the impact of digital commerce in the country.