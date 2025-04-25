Flipkart Ventures and DPIIT Launch Flipkart Tourism Challenge to Boost Travel-Tech Innovation Applications for the challenge are currently open and will close on May 5, 2025. The winning startup will receive an INR 2.5 lakh cash prize, mentorship from Flipkart leaders, and a potential spot in the Flipkart Leap Ahead accelerator — which offers up to USD 500,000 in seed funding.

Flipkart Ventures, the investment arm of Flipkart, has launched the Flipkart Tourism Challenge in collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Government of India's Startup India initiative. This innovation-focused challenge is part of the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge and aims to drive tech-led solutions in India's growing tourism ecosystem.

The initiative invites DPIIT-recognised startups and Indian companies to submit travel-tech innovations that enhance the travel experience, improve accessibility, and offer immersive destination engagement. Key areas of focus include AI-powered affordability tools, personalised travel recommendations, on-ground tech solutions, and enhanced discovery for tourists.

Applications for the challenge are currently open and will close on May 5, 2025. The winning startup will receive an INR 2.5 lakh cash prize, mentorship from Flipkart leaders, and a potential spot in the Flipkart Leap Ahead accelerator — which offers up to USD 500,000 in seed funding. Additionally, winners will gain access to founder training curated by Bain & Company and have the opportunity to pilot their solutions with Flipkart Group companies. The runner-up will be awarded INR 1 lakh, along with mentorship and capability-building support.

Lubna Ahmed, Vice President and Head of Flipkart Ventures, said, "At Flipkart Ventures, we see startups as key drivers of innovation and economic growth. Through the Flipkart Tourism Challenge, we aim to empower emerging entrepreneurs building scalable, tech-first solutions to real-world challenges by providing them with the capital, mentorship, and industry access they need to succeed."

A representative from Startup India echoed similar sentiments: "India's startup ecosystem continues to be a beacon of innovation, solving challenges across sectors with scale and agility. The Flipkart Tourism Challenge is an exciting step in that direction… We aim to empower homegrown startups to solve for India's unique travel needs and accelerate their journey from idea to scale."

The challenge is part of Flipkart Ventures' broader commitment to the startup ecosystem through Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA), its flagship accelerator program backed by a USD 100 million seed-stage fund launched in 2022. With over 20 startups already supported, Flipkart Ventures continues to strengthen India's entrepreneurial landscape.

As one of India's leading digital commerce entities, the Flipkart Group — which includes Myntra, Cleartrip, Flipkart Wholesale, and super.money — remains committed to driving innovation and empowering the next generation of Indian startups.
