freshworks
How Freshworks Is Transforming Customer Experience with AI
Despite the advancements in AI, Priya Subramani, the VP & Product Management acknowledges that there are affairs where human agents are irreplaceable—especially when empathy or complex problem-solving is involved
Freshworks Appoints Dennis Woodside as CEO, Girish Mathrubootham to be Executive Chairman
Before joining Freshworks, Dennis Woodside had a variety of roles, including Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox and CEO at Motorola Mobility. He also served on the ServiceNow Board for more than four years.
Freshworks Expects a Full-year Operating Profit of USD 28 Mn, With Q2 Revenue Growing 19% YoY to USD 145 Mn
Compared to the loss of USD 68.16 million posted during the same quarter last year, the company's net loss decreased to USD 35.04 million in the second quarter of 2023. It anticipates that its total revenues in 2023 will be between USD 587 million and USD 595 million.
'Wowing' Users Since 2010
CEO Girish Mathrubootham's Freshworks became first-ever Indian SaaS startup to have been listed on the prestigious Nasdaq
Indian Hospitality Unicorn OYO's Backer Airbnb Joins the League of Start-ups Going Public
According to a brief statement issued by the company, hotel sharing start-up Airbnb has announced that it is going public in 2020
AI-led Chatbots - Your Next Best Friend
Here is how AI is the game changer behind chatbots success
How the Freshworks Founder is Defining the New-age Tech Investment
How Girish Mathrubootham founded Freshworks