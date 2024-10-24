You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Cloud-based SaaS company Freshworks has launched its Freddy AI Agent to enhance both customer experiences (CX) and employee experiences (EX). The agent, which can be deployed in minutes, leverages autonomous services to support users in customer service and IT. It autonomously resolves approximately 45 per cent of customer support requests and 40 per cent of IT service requests on average, as per the company.

Globally, enterprises are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline day-to-day tasks. According to a recent Gartner report, by 2028, 33 per cent of enterprises will utilize software applications like Agentic AI, enabling 15 per cent of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously.

"Over the last six years, we've seen a growing demand for our simple, AI-powered service solutions that make the lives of customer service and IT managers easier and more efficient. Freddy AI Agent is a game-changer for organizations looking to accelerate customer service and employee support quickly. Unlike most software solutions that take weeks to implement and require consulting fees, Freddy can be deployed without coding or external consultants in just minutes," said Dennis Woodside, CEO and President at Freshworks.

The Freddy AI Agent can be deployed without the need for coding or custom model training. Instead, it learns autonomously from existing documents and websites. Users can point Freddy to these sources, and the agent will crawl through the resources to develop its knowledge independently. Mid-sized companies such as Bchex, Hobbycraft, Porsche eBike, and Live Oak Bank are already leveraging Freddy AI through Freshdesk and Freshservice.

"We are only beginning to see the positive impact of Agentic AI in the workplace," said Murali Swaminathan, Chief Technology Officer at Freshworks. "From acting as an advisor to serving as an active problem-solver, a well-orchestrated combination of specialized agents can effectively manage a growing percentage of routine requests, helping employees focus on more critical tasks. Additionally, copilots support human agents, further automating tasks and workflows that drive business operations. Freshworks is committed to integrating AI and human collaboration to deliver the best of both worlds."