Fund news
News and Trends
Chalai Heritage Street Project Gains New Momentum with INR 60 Crore Proposal to Urban Challenge Fund
Once completed, the project aims to preserve the cultural significance of the Chalai market
Neo Asset Management Announces First Close of INR 2,000 Cr Neo Secondaries Fund
The fund seeks to provide liquidity to early investors and shareholders in mature, high-growth private businesses
Confluent Commits USD 200 Million to Strengthen Global Partner Ecosystem
The company aims to empower partners including cloud service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and managed service providers to embed data streaming more strategically into their offerings
Inflection Point Ventures Launches USD 110 Million Angel Fund 'IPV International' via GIFT City
While the fund is sector-agnostic, it will maintain a focus on select high-growth areas