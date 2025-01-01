Fund news

News and Trends

Chalai Heritage Street Project Gains New Momentum with INR 60 Crore Proposal to Urban Challenge Fund

Once completed, the project aims to preserve the cultural significance of the Chalai market

By Entrepreneur Staff
Neo Asset Management Announces First Close of INR 2,000 Cr Neo Secondaries Fund

The fund seeks to provide liquidity to early investors and shareholders in mature, high-growth private businesses

Confluent Commits USD 200 Million to Strengthen Global Partner Ecosystem

The company aims to empower partners including cloud service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and managed service providers to embed data streaming more strategically into their offerings

Inflection Point Ventures Launches USD 110 Million Angel Fund 'IPV International' via GIFT City

While the fund is sector-agnostic, it will maintain a focus on select high-growth areas