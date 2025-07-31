While the fund is sector-agnostic, it will maintain a focus on select high-growth areas

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an Indian angel investment platform, has launched a new international fund, IPV International, with a total corpus of USD 110 million. The fund, registered as a Category I Angel Fund under GIFT City's International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), is now operational and marks a step toward broadening cross-border investment access for both domestic and international investors.

The first close of the fund took place in April 2025. IPV International has already made its first investment in Singapore-based Cellivate Technologies, a deeptech startup developing a scalable, ethical alternative to fetal bovine serum for use in biotech and pharmaceutical research.

While the fund is sector-agnostic, it will maintain a focus on select high-growth areas. Ticket sizes for investments range from USD 100,000 to USD1 million, targeting early to pre-Series A-stage startups. The fund has secured the necessary registration and fund management licenses from IFSCA, enabling full operation within GIFT City's regulatory framework.

One key feature of IPV International is its structure, which enables participation from non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs), and foreign nationals without requiring Indian tax filings, provided their only India-sourced income is from GIFT City. The fund also eases regulatory barriers for Indian residents looking to invest in foreign startups by bypassing some of the complexities associated with ODI and SEBI approvals.

According to IPV, the fund intends to use GIFT City's platform to tap into cross-border opportunities and engage more directly with international startup ecosystems. The framework allows for a unified regulatory regime that aims to be more flexible and innovation-oriented compared to domestic structures.

The launch of IPV International follows IPV's six-year track record of startup investments, including over 220 portfolio companies and 50 exits. IPV also operates Physis Capital, a USD 50 million Category II VC fund focused on growth-stage startups.

As cross-border capital flows become more central to the global startup ecosystem, IPV International's launch reflects a growing trend among Indian investment platforms to leverage GIFT City's infrastructure for international outreach, investor diversification, and regulatory efficiency.