Neo Asset Management has completed the first close of its flagship private equity vehicle, the Neo Secondaries Fund (NSF), raising approximately INR750 crore in under three months. The SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is targeting a total corpus of INR2,000 crore, focused on acquiring secondary stakes in unlisted Indian companies.

The fund seeks to provide liquidity to early investors and shareholders in mature, high-growth private businesses. NSF's investment approach targets companies with positive EBITDA, proven revenue growth, strong governance practices, and a visible path to exit within 2–4 years post-investment. The strategy reflects a growing shift in India's private equity space, where secondary deals are gaining traction as a preferred route for capital deployment amid tighter primary deal activity.

"India's private markets are maturing rapidly, and secondary transactions are emerging as a strategic way to access quality assets and enable liquidity," said Nitin Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Neo Group. "The Neo Secondaries Fund is designed to meet this market need with a disciplined, opportunity-led approach."

CEO and Co-founder Hemant Daga added that the fund offers investors exposure to a curated set of late-stage, market-leading companies. "In an increasingly competitive market, NSF delivers differentiated access to strong fundamentals and clear exit pathways."

The fund is managed by Nitin Agarwal, a veteran with over 24 years in private equity. It has already closed three investments and recently entered into a multi-asset deal with a leading VC firm. Sectors include consumer, technology, and AI/analytics.

Neo Asset Management currently manages INR 13,500 crore in AUM across private equity, credit, infrastructure, and special situations.