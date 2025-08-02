Chalai Heritage Street Project Gains New Momentum with INR 60 Crore Proposal to Urban Challenge Fund Once completed, the project aims to preserve the cultural significance of the Chalai market

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After years of delay, the Chalai heritage street redevelopment project is finally inching forward, with Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) submitting a proposal to the Centre's newly launched Urban Challenge Fund for seed funding.

According to officials, SCTL has sought approximately INR 60 crore to revive the long-pending project. The proposal marks a renewed effort to transform the historic Chalai market into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly heritage corridor. Preliminary discussions with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have been completed, and if the funding is cleared, groundwork on the main stretch is expected to begin within three months.

"The Chalai heritage project has been a long-standing vision for the city," said a senior SCTL official. "We are now at an advanced stage, and with active collaboration from the tourism and public works departments, we are hopeful of moving ahead as soon as central funding is approved. The initiative will rejuvenate the area, support local businesses, and attract tourism."

Originally conceptualised in 2018, the Chalai redevelopment plan was inspired by Kozhikode's SM Street model. The project envisions modernising the historic marketplace with features such as tiled walkways, uniform heritage-style arches, underground utility ducts, LED streetlights, umbrella canopies, Wi-Fi access, heritage-themed graffiti, and landscaped seating areas—designed to enhance both aesthetic and functional appeal.

Once completed, the project aims to preserve the cultural significance of the Chalai market while introducing infrastructure upgrades that encourage footfall and promote heritage tourism.
