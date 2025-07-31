Confluent Commits USD 200 Million to Strengthen Global Partner Ecosystem The company aims to empower partners including cloud service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and managed service providers to embed data streaming more strategically into their offerings

Confluent, a pioneer in data streaming, has announced a USD 200 million investment over the next three years to scale its global partner ecosystem. As artificial intelligence accelerates demand for real-time data infrastructure, the company aims to empower partners including cloud service providers, independent software vendors, system integrators, and managed service providers to embed data streaming more strategically into their offerings.

The investment comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly focused on becoming "AI-ready." According to IDC, successful AI implementation requires more than tools, it depends on real-time, well-governed data infrastructure. Confluent's move seeks to bridge this gap by enabling deeper collaborations with partners on joint solutions, native integrations, and co-developed use cases tailored to real-time environments.

"Data streaming is the lifeblood of AI and the foundation for the next wave of transformative applications," said Kamal Brar, SVP of Worldwide ISV and APAC at Confluent. "This investment is about moving and building together to help customers unlock real-time innovation."

The initiative builds on existing collaborations with Infosys, EY, Databricks, and Jio Platforms, as well as newer regional engagements with Onibex, Psyncopate, and sccc by stc. Confluent will support partners in launching new data streaming services, accelerating go-to-market strategies, and enhancing cross-platform compatibility.

As organizations navigate a real-time, AI-driven world, Confluent's partner-first strategy aims to tap into a projected USD100 billion market opportunity by putting the world's data in motion at scale and in real time.
