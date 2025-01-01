Fundings News
Bessemer Venture Partners Launches USD 350 Million India Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups
The new fund underscores Bessemer's long-standing presence in India, where it has been investing since 2006, and aims to support emerging companies from their early stages through subsequent growth phases
Emiza Raises INR 100 Crore in Series C Funding, Valued at INR 400 Crore
The fresh capital will be used to enhance its technological capabilities, increase automation, and establish new facilities to support its growing client base
Veefin Group of Companies Raised INR 136 Crore to Expand Globally
The company has also announced plans to raise an additional INR 155 crore in FY25 to accelerate the growth of its innovative product portfolio among others
Biotech Startup Ahammune Biosciences Raises $5 Million in Series A Funding
The fresh funds will be used to support Phase II human clinical trials