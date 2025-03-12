The new fund underscores Bessemer's long-standing presence in India, where it has been investing since 2006, and aims to support emerging companies from their early stages through subsequent growth phases

Bessemer Venture Partners has announced the closure of its second dedicated India fund, securing USD 350 million to back early-stage startups across key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), SaaS, fintech, digital health, consumer brands, and cybersecurity. The new fund underscores Bessemer's long-standing presence in India, where it has been investing since 2006, and aims to support emerging companies from their early stages through subsequent growth phases.

Over the past five years, more than 80 per cent of Bessemer's investments in India have been in early-stage startups. "This fund deepens our commitment to India's startup ecosystem as we continue backing the next generation of entrepreneurs building technology-led businesses," said Vishal Gupta, Partner and Managing Director at Bessemer's Bangalore office. "Beyond providing capital, we bring deep sector expertise, a global network, and hands-on support to help founders navigate their growth journeys and scale sustainably," he added.

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer, highlighted the increasing role of AI in India's startup ecosystem, stating, "India is at the forefront of the AI-driven transformation, with founders building domestic as well as globally-competitive businesses. As AI adoption accelerates, we see immense opportunities for innovation, and this fund allows us to back entrepreneurs shaping the next phase of India's digital economy."

Bessemer's India portfolio includes investments in companies such as BigBasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Perfios. The firm has also witnessed nine IPOs within its Indian portfolio.