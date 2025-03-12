Bessemer Venture Partners Launches USD 350 Million India Fund to Support Early-Stage Startups The new fund underscores Bessemer's long-standing presence in India, where it has been investing since 2006, and aims to support emerging companies from their early stages through subsequent growth phases

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bessemer Venture Partners has announced the closure of its second dedicated India fund, securing USD 350 million to back early-stage startups across key sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), SaaS, fintech, digital health, consumer brands, and cybersecurity. The new fund underscores Bessemer's long-standing presence in India, where it has been investing since 2006, and aims to support emerging companies from their early stages through subsequent growth phases.

Over the past five years, more than 80 per cent of Bessemer's investments in India have been in early-stage startups. "This fund deepens our commitment to India's startup ecosystem as we continue backing the next generation of entrepreneurs building technology-led businesses," said Vishal Gupta, Partner and Managing Director at Bessemer's Bangalore office. "Beyond providing capital, we bring deep sector expertise, a global network, and hands-on support to help founders navigate their growth journeys and scale sustainably," he added.

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer, highlighted the increasing role of AI in India's startup ecosystem, stating, "India is at the forefront of the AI-driven transformation, with founders building domestic as well as globally-competitive businesses. As AI adoption accelerates, we see immense opportunities for innovation, and this fund allows us to back entrepreneurs shaping the next phase of India's digital economy."

Bessemer's India portfolio includes investments in companies such as BigBasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Perfios. The firm has also witnessed nine IPOs within its Indian portfolio.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

Airtel Partners with SpaceX to Bring Starlink Internet to India

The agreement positions Airtel and SpaceX to play a critical role in closing India's digital divide. By combining Airtel's market expertise with Starlink's satellite capabilities, the companies aim to provide reliable, high-speed internet to millions, ensuring that even the most remote areas of India are connected to the digital economy.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

goSTOPS Raises INR 35 Cr in Series A to Expand Youth Travel Hostel Network

goSTOPS will use the fresh funding to expand to 10,000 beds across 100 locations, enhance operations, upgrade technology, and improve social experiences, solidifying its position as a leading youth travel brand.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

YouTuber MrBeast Makes More Money From His Side Hustle Than From His YouTube Videos

The 26-year-old creator has racked up hundreds of millions of views and subscribers on YouTube, but it isn't his main moneymaker.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

AI-Powered Admissions Startup Ambitio Secures USD 2 Mn Funding

The fresh capital will be used to enhance its AI-driven technology and expand its distribution channels, the company announced.

By Entrepreneur Staff