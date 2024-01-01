GalaxEye
Funding Pulse: Key Startup Deals This Week, Nov 02–08
The first week of November has seen significant investments across various sectors, from home financing to fitness, spacetech, and electric mobility. Here's a roundup of the key startup funding news from November 02–08.
Spacetech Startup GalaxEye Raises USD 10 Mn Led by MountTech Growth Fund
The latest funding will accelerate GalaxEye's plans to launch a high-resolution, all-weather satellite in 2025, providing crucial multi-sensor data for industries such as defense, agriculture, and insurance.
Infosys Announces Strategic Investment in Space Startup GalaxEye with INR 17 Cr Funding
Bengaluru-based GalaxEye develops multi-sensor satellites and synchronisation platforms for high-resolution, all-weather data. Its technology serves defense, insurance, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and infrastructure sectors.
GalaxEye Signs MoU with IN-SPACe to Improve Satellite Tech for Earth Observation
The Bengaluru-based startup plans to launch its first satellite, Drishti Mission, within the next year. It will be the multi-sensor imaging satellite with the best resolution available.