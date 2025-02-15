"I faced a tough challenge— quantifying the devastation of the 2020 California wildfires for an energy giant. The Problem? Traditional satellite images were ineffective, blocked by smoke and clouds. That's when I discovered SAR—radar tech that cuts through anything. But another problem? SAR images were complex and needed deep expertise," Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO, GalaxEye

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For someone yet to hit 35, Suyash Singh has a few notable yet significant accomplishments to his name. This includes building India's first self-propelled hyperloop pod prototype, being the only Asian finalist and one of the top 21 teams globally (out of 2,500 applicants) at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition, and being acknowledged by PM Modi during the "Mann Ki Baat" broadcast.

The IIT Madras alumnus embarked on an entrepreneurial journey by founding GalaxEye, a cutting-edge space technology company. With a degree in Aerospace Engineering and over five years of experience in computer vision and data science, Singh's eureka moment came during his almost four-year stint with TCS Research.

"I faced a tough challenge— quantifying the devastation of the 2020 California wildfires for an energy giant. The Problem? Traditional satellite images were ineffective, blocked by smoke and clouds. That's when I discovered SAR—radar tech that cuts through anything. But another problem? SAR images were complex and needed deep expertise," said Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO, GalaxEye.

Circling back to his cluster from Hyperloop days at IIT Madras, he cracked the code. "Our breakthrough? Fusing SAR and optical sensors on the same satellite to deliver an unshakable, all-weather view of Earth. That's how GalaxEye was born," he said.

Singh and his team are aiming to build the world's first Multi-Sensor Imaging satellite and revolutionize Earth observation. Operating in a space with over 150 spacetech startups and more than 400 private space enterprises in the country, what makes GalaxEye's concept stand out? For Singh, Existing Satellite imagery with Clouds, darkness, and inconsistency is yet to come across its GPS moment—after it achieved 5-meter accuracy, leading the way to mass adoption, fueling giants like Uber, Ola, and Zomato.

"GalaxEye is changing the game. With the world's first Multi-Sensor Imaging Satellite, we're delivering uninterrupted, all-weather, day night imaging—unlocking a revolution and powering the next wave of billion-dollar companies," he added. Focusing on Defence and Agriculture, the startup is refining its technology to align with mission-critical needs, strengthening India's ISR capabilities and helping businesses make smarter, data-driven decisions via its geospatial intelligence.

2024 was a watershed year for the space tech startup marked by Series A funding from investors such as Infosys, Mela Ventures, Mounttech-Kavachh, and ideaForge, and the success of the POEM mission on PSLV C-60, its first payload in space. Riding high on their success, they forged new frontiers by pioneering the world's first HAPS SAR technology. This breakthrough showcased its unmatched potential for persistent surveillance.

Singh confidently asserted, "This achievement positioned us at the cutting edge of the space technology revolution." Currently, they are implementing aquaculture solutions in collaboration with ITC and Godrej, and joining forces with leading insurance firms for disaster assessments. Using 2024 as a springboard, they aim to transition from prototypes to commercial deployment, culminating in the launch of 'Mission Drishti' in 2025.

Giving us a peak into 'Mission Drishti' satellite- the world's first multi-sensor imaging satellite-synfusion with SAR, he shares, "It will be the world's first satellite that will have the capability to provide high resolution, all-weather imagery, enabling real-time insights across industries."

Furthermore, they are actively exploring markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Global South, where the demand for geospatial intelligence is particularly high. "As our satellite constellation grows, we will scale from a space-tech company to a full-fledged data intelligence provider, offering analytics-driven solutions across industries and applications," Singh concluded.