General Catalyst
Quick Commerce Platform Zepto Raises USD 340 Mn in Follow-On Round, Boosting Valuation to USD 5 Bn
Zepto plans to use the new capital to double its dark stores to 700 by March 2025 and expand into new markets such as Nasik, Chandigarh, Vizag, and Ahmedabad.
Zepto Secures USD 340 Mn Funding Round, Valuation Hits USD 5 Bn
The fresh capital injection brings Zepto's total funding to over USD 1.6 billion, with USD 1 billion of that amount secured in just the past 50–60 days.
Skild AI Raises USD 300 Mn in Series A Led by Lightspeed and Others
The funds will scale the company's model and training datasets for future commercial deployment of its technology, and expand hiring across AI, robotics, engineering, operations, and security.
Food Supply Platform FarMart Raises INR 24 Cr Funding from Swiss-based ResponsAbility Investments
The Gurugram-based company will use the fresh proceeds towards building a carbon-efficient food supply chain.