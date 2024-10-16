Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Primus Senior Living Secures USD 20 Mn Seed Funding Led by General Catalyst The funding will be instrumental in developing a comprehensive eldercare platform that integrates healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, and social engagement services—all delivered within the comfort of seniors' homes.

Elder care startup Primus Senior Living has raised USD 20 million in a seed funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Gruhas, the investment firm co-founded by Kamath and Abhijeet Pai of the Puzzolana Group.

The funding will be instrumental in developing a comprehensive eldercare platform that integrates healthcare, wellness, lifestyle, and social engagement services—all delivered within the comfort of seniors' homes.

Primus Senior Living, based in Bengaluru, is on a mission to transform elder care by leveraging technology and creating a robust service infrastructure that allows elders to age with dignity and maintain a high quality of life. The platform aims to meet the diverse needs of seniors, ensuring they can lead fulfilling lives from the comfort of their own homes or within well-designed intergenerational communities.

Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus, stated, "This investment marks a transformative moment in our mission to enrich the lives of our elders in India. At Primus, we envision a future where aging is not seen as a burden but as a cherished phase of life. Our goal is to create a vibrant, inclusive ecosystem where seniors are not only cared for but celebrated—surrounded by love, connection, and purpose. We believe every elder deserves to age with dignity and joy, living fully in their own homes or within thriving intergenerational communities. Together, we are not just building services; we are igniting hope and fostering a movement that redefines the aging experience in India."

In addition to at-home services, Primus is building communities that encourage intergenerational living, where people of all ages can connect and thrive together. Currently, Primus operates a community of 500 homes specifically designed for seniors to purchase, allowing them to live in a supportive environment with access to healthcare, wellness, and lifestyle services.

Nikhil Kamath, founder and entrepreneur, highlighted, "India could become a really exciting destination for retirement migration in the next decade. Think about it—our hospitality, our culture, our landscapes—we've got all the right ingredients to build a compelling ecosystem for retirees, both local and global. The eldercare space could be a huge entrepreneurial opportunity as well. India is getting older, and with the rise of nuclear families, we need to rethink how we take care of our elderly."

Priya Mohan, Partner at General Catalyst, emphasised the importance of reimagining eldercare services in India. "As India grows older, we need to reimagine how we service our elders in a manner that preserves their agency and expands their quality of life. Primus aims to achieve this with 'Home' as an anchor, creating mini 'Blue Zones' for our Elders with a tech- and data-first solution."
