Good Capital
Nuuk Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding to Revolutionise Home Appliances for Young Consumers
The fresh funds will enable Nuuk to expand its product portfolio, covering home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation appliances. The company also plans to venture into smart IoT devices and high-performance home solutions.
Babynama, PlaySuper, and Origamis AI Raise Early-Stage Funding
The following Indian startups have announced their investment rounds.
Startup Community Grieves the Sudden Demise of Rohan Malhotra, Beloved Leader of Good Capital
From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.
Good Capital: Empowering Founders to Tackle India's Unique Challenges with AI
Since its inception, Good Capital has invested in over 25 startups across three funds, including sectors like commerce, fintech, healthcare, and logistics.