From HSBC intern to Good Capital's Managing Partner, Rohan Malhotra's journey spans co-founding Investopad and advising AngelList India, showcasing his expertise in fostering startups and driving innovation.

The Indian startup ecosystem is mourning the tragic loss of Rohan Malhotra, Managing Partner at Good Capital. Malhotra, known for his boundless energy, generosity, and dedication to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, passed away unexpectedly, leaving a profound impact on those who knew him. His sudden demise has created an irreplaceable void in both the professional and personal lives of many.

A heartfelt tribute on social media encapsulated the emotions of his peers: "Shattering to think of a world without you, Rohan. In your short, well-lived life, you filled us with warmth, laughter, ambition, and hugs. They made only one like you. Yaaron ka yaar, hum sab ka bhai. Travel well, my brother. 'Big hug!' ?"

Rohan's career was distinguished by his passion for fostering innovation and growth. Starting as an intern at HSBC, he quickly made his mark with his business acumen. He went on to co-found Investopad, a startup incubator, and later became Managing Partner at Good Capital.

His academic achievements, including an M.A. in Business Management from the University of St. Andrews and a stint at Yale University, laid the groundwork for his illustrious career.

Good Capital, a New Delhi-based micro venture capital firm, has made significant investments under Malhotra's leadership, including in Meesho, a unicorn social commerce platform, and other notable startups like Orange Health, Solar Square Energy, and HyperTrack.

Condolences have poured in from friends, colleagues, and industry leaders, each expressing deep grief and admiration for Malhotra's character and contributions. His legacy will live on in the startups he helped build and the lives he touched throughout his remarkable journey.