Babynama, PlaySuper, and Origamis AI Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following Indian startups have announced their investment rounds.

Babynama Raises USD 700K Funding to Revolutionise Pediatric Care

Babynama, a digital pediatric care platform, has secured USD 700K in seed funding led by Good Capital, with participation from Amplify and angel investors, including Abhishek Gupta (Fashinza), Ankit Gupta (Bicycle Health), and Akshay Saxena (Avanti).

The funding aims to bolster Babynama's mission of delivering expert, accessible, and affordable pediatric care to parents nationwide.

Founded in June 2022 by Dr Sumitra Meena and Ashish Meena, the Gurgaon-based platform offers personalised, 24/7 pediatric support via a chat-based subscription model. With services like regular check-ups, parent education, and community engagement, Babynama empowers parents to make informed health decisions for their children.

The fresh funds will enhance the platform's technology infrastructure, expand its expert pediatric team, and amplify marketing efforts to reach millions of parents. Commenting on the development, Dr Sumitra Meena said, "We aim to tackle gaps in pediatric care by providing proactive solutions that ensure every child and mother's health journey is stress-free."

Since its inception, Babynama claims to have assisted nearly 2 lakh parents and identified early signs of critical conditions in children, improving health outcomes. Looking ahead, it plans to introduce third-trimester care programs and developmental workshops for parents.

PlaySuper Raises USD 500K Funding to Revolutionise In-Game Commerce

Gurugram-based gaming commerce startup PlaySuper has secured USD 500K in seed funding led by IAN Angel Fund and 100X.VC. The funding round also saw participation from prominent angel investors, including Uday Sodhi, KRS Jamwal, and Pratham Mittal.

The fresh capital will drive product development, team expansion, and market entry into Southeast Asia within the next six months, followed by MENA and LATAM regions. PlaySuper is also set to onboard a world-class Product Head and strengthen its B2B partnerships team to collaborate with more gaming studios.

Founded in April 2024 by Shouradeep Chakraborty, Upamanyu, and Abhir, PlaySuper is India's first gaming commerce company, enabling gamers to shop seamlessly within mobile games. Its hyper-personalised in-game store integrates without requiring updates, creating a groundbreaking shopping experience for players while unlocking new monetisation models for game developers.

"Gamers don't just play for fun; they play to shop. With this funding, we're doubling down on product innovation and strategic partnerships to make in-game commerce mainstream," said Shouradeep Chakraborty, Co-founder and COO.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of IAN Group, remarked, "PlaySuper is setting the standard for a new business model that benefits both developers and players. We are confident in the founding team's capacity to lead this change."

Origamis AI Secures USD 500K Funding to Revolutionise Enterprise GenAI Solutions

Bengaluru-based GenAI startup Origamis AI has raised USD 500K in seed funding from Vikas Gautam, former CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC Ltd Dubai, and Naveen Agarwal, CFO at Merrill Wealth Management, Bank of America. The fresh funds will accelerate the development of its orchestration platform and support global market expansion efforts.

Founded in April 2024 by Manas Agrawal, Ankit Agarwal, and Alexander George, Origamis AI aims to make Generative AI accessible, secure, and transformative for enterprises. The startup offers a multi-cloud orchestration platform that helps businesses build scalable, AI-powered solutions while maintaining security, compliance, and fairness.

Origamis AI's platform is complemented by pre-built agents like Pic Agent for visual search in fashion, Docu Agent for document automation in healthcare and finance, and Data Agent for natural language database interactions.

"We anticipate rapid enterprise adoption of GenAI in 2025," said CEO Manas Agrawal. "Our platform allows organisations to build scalable AI solutions that unlock new possibilities while upholding safety, security, and responsibility."