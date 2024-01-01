groww
Making Investing Easy for The Young
The idea behind launching Groww was driven by the aim to make investing, which is often seen as complex matter, simple for the masses using technology
With IPL Suspended, Uncertainty Looms Over Startup Sponsors
Though it is unclear whether the players will be paid in full for almost half-run IPL edition, it is not less than a nightmare for the sponsors who have been pumping in large volumes of money in the tournament
Groww Becomes Eighth Indian Unicorn Of 2021
The Bengaluru-based startup entered the coveted club after raising $83 million in its Series D round
Investment Platform Groww Bags $30 Mn In Series C Round Led By YC Continuity
The company aims to utilize the funds to strengthen its technology infrastructure, expand product suite and hire talent across engineering, product and growth divisions
After Mutual Funds, Groww Launches Direct Stock Trading
The app will let investors view all the information related to a listed company, such as its financial performance, shareholding patterns, peer companies etc., at one place.