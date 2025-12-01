You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Groww has invested an additional INR 104.4 crore in its wealthtech subsidiary Fisdom as the fintech firm continues to broaden its business beyond a brokerage model that relies heavily on derivatives.

The infusion was made through a rights issue by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the listed parent of Groww. The details were disclosed in a recent stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, the parent company purchased 87,384 shares of Finwizard Technology Pvt. Ltd., which runs Fisdom, at a price of INR 11,954.94 per share. There has been no change in ownership structure since Fisdom remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Groww.

The filing also mentioned that the capital addition was part of the obligation outlined in the Share Purchase Agreement signed on May 16, 2025. The agreement required Groww to provide further funds to support certain payouts and meet working capital needs.

Groww acquired Fisdom for nearly INR 961 crore in October. The subsidiary offers a range of wealth management and distribution services that include mutual funds, insurance, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and unlisted securities. Fisdom generated revenue of INR 166.3 crore last year and is approaching breakeven, although it continues to record losses.

The latest investment comes as Groww aims to reduce its dependence on derivatives trading. Revenue from derivatives contributed 57 percent of total earnings in the second quarter of FY26, compared to 68 percent in the same quarter last year. Regulatory measures by SEBI have led to significant pressure on futures and options trading, resulting in an estimated loss of INR 203 crore in revenue for Groww so far in the current financial year.

Groww's leadership has stated that the goal is to bring derivatives revenue below half of overall revenue, while expanding in wealth management, commodities and credit.

Fisdom plays a key role in this strategy by providing access to a growing affluent customer base. This segment is expanding at a rate of 52 percent per year and now represents 34 percent of total assets on the platform. The acquisition also added approximately 500 employees to Groww, including 180 in sales, and introduced new advisory driven offerings such as a portfolio management service built around mutual funds.