Groww Injects INR 104.4 Cr Into Fisdom To Strengthen Wealth Management Expansion Groww acquired Fisdom for nearly INR 961 crore in October.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Groww has invested an additional INR 104.4 crore in its wealthtech subsidiary Fisdom as the fintech firm continues to broaden its business beyond a brokerage model that relies heavily on derivatives.

The infusion was made through a rights issue by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the listed parent of Groww. The details were disclosed in a recent stock exchange filing.

According to the filing, the parent company purchased 87,384 shares of Finwizard Technology Pvt. Ltd., which runs Fisdom, at a price of INR 11,954.94 per share. There has been no change in ownership structure since Fisdom remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Groww.

The filing also mentioned that the capital addition was part of the obligation outlined in the Share Purchase Agreement signed on May 16, 2025. The agreement required Groww to provide further funds to support certain payouts and meet working capital needs.

Groww acquired Fisdom for nearly INR 961 crore in October. The subsidiary offers a range of wealth management and distribution services that include mutual funds, insurance, portfolio management services, alternative investment funds and unlisted securities. Fisdom generated revenue of INR 166.3 crore last year and is approaching breakeven, although it continues to record losses.

The latest investment comes as Groww aims to reduce its dependence on derivatives trading. Revenue from derivatives contributed 57 percent of total earnings in the second quarter of FY26, compared to 68 percent in the same quarter last year. Regulatory measures by SEBI have led to significant pressure on futures and options trading, resulting in an estimated loss of INR 203 crore in revenue for Groww so far in the current financial year.

Groww's leadership has stated that the goal is to bring derivatives revenue below half of overall revenue, while expanding in wealth management, commodities and credit.

Fisdom plays a key role in this strategy by providing access to a growing affluent customer base. This segment is expanding at a rate of 52 percent per year and now represents 34 percent of total assets on the platform. The acquisition also added approximately 500 employees to Groww, including 180 in sales, and introduced new advisory driven offerings such as a portfolio management service built around mutual funds.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae