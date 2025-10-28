Cybrilla Secures Pre-Series A Funding from 360 ONE Asset, Peak XV and Groww The newly raised funds will be used to expand Cybrilla's product roadmap, enhance integrations with AMCs and distributors, and support operational growth.

Bengaluru-based technology infrastructure firm Cybrilla has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series A funding round from 360 ONE Asset, Peak XV and Groww through their early-stage venture capital strategy.

This marks the third investment from 360 ONE Asset under this strategy.

Founded in 2010 by Satish Perala and Anchal Jajodia, Cybrilla builds fintech infrastructure that powers India's wealth and asset management ecosystem.

The firm claims to work with more than 25 leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs), helping them streamline operations through its flagship Wealth OS platform. The system enables AMCs and distributors to launch, manage, and scale investment products while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Cybrilla's cloud-based API platform, Fintech Primitives, simplifies the complexities of the Indian financial landscape into modular APIs. This solution is widely used by asset managers, distributors, and wealth-tech firms to facilitate mutual fund transactions and improve distribution efficiency.

The newly raised funds will be used to expand Cybrilla's product roadmap, enhance integrations with AMCs and distributors, and support operational growth.

360 ONE Asset, an alternative asset manager, oversees nearly USD 6 billion in private markets. Of this, around USD 3.6 billion is managed under its venture capital and private equity platform, which supports companies across all growth stages, from early development to pre-IPO. The firm's early-stage strategy follows a thesis-driven, sector-agnostic approach, with investments across areas such as quick commerce, defence technology, and precision manufacturing.
