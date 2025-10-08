The acquisition will expand Groww's financial product range while enabling Fisdom to leverage Groww's vast customer network and strong retail brand presence.

Investment platform Groww has completed its acquisition of Bengaluru-based wealth technology startup Fisdom after securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The move marks a strategic step for Groww as it looks to broaden its presence in the wealth management sector and reduce reliance on market-linked trading revenues ahead of its planned public listing.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the all-cash transaction, signed in May, is valued at around USD 150 million.

The deal is expected to provide Groww with an enhanced portfolio of financial products while giving Fisdom access to Groww's extensive customer base and brand recognition among retail investors.

Founded in 2015 by Anand Dalmia and Subramanya S V, Fisdom offers a range of wealth management services including mutual funds, pension products, and insurance.

Data from startup intelligence platform TheKredible showed that Fisdom's revenue grew by 28 percent to reach INR 84 crore in the financial year 2024, though the firm reported a loss of about INR 57.4 crore before the merger.

Groww has been recording significant financial growth as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO). The company recently submitted a revised draft red herring prospectus to SEBI to raise INR 7,000 crore through the IPO, which includes a fresh issue worth around INR 1,020 crore and an offer for sale by existing investors.

Major shareholders such as Peak XV, YC Holding, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and the company's founders are expected to sell part of their stakes.

In the financial year 2025, Groww reported a 50 percent rise in revenue to INR 3,902 crore and a net profit of INR 1,824 crore, compared with a loss of INR 805 crore in the previous year. The firm earned INR 904 crore in revenue and INR 378 crore in profit in the first quarter of FY26.

The development comes at a time when brokerage platforms are facing pressure from new tax rules, lower exchange incentives, and tighter regulations that have slowed overall trading volumes.